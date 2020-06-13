ETF Managers Group LLC Has $135,000 Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $17.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -435.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URBN. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

