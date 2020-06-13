Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,860 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Enbridge by 836.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 190,126 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 5.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $1,736,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Enbridge by 7.4% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 69,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Enbridge from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

NYSE ENB opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

