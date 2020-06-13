Ecolab Inc. (ECL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Ecolab has increased its dividend payment by an average of 750.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 34 years. Ecolab has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ecolab to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

ECL stock opened at $204.06 on Friday. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.48.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $4,677,648.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,591.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total value of $2,596,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,752.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. G.Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

