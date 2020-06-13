DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 882.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 581,224 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.34% of DTE Energy worth $61,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,015,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,783,000 after purchasing an additional 307,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,160,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,329,552,000 after purchasing an additional 287,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $105.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average of $115.49.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

