Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 127.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,127 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $1,174,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Docusign by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $29,266,788.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,990.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,903,926.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 828,221 shares of company stock worth $72,246,583. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $150.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $155.14.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

