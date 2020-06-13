Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich Sells 7,000 Shares

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $1,032,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 426,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,903,926.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $150.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of -128.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.25. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $155.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth about $2,242,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Docusign by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Docusign by 65.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Docusign by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Docusign by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. ValuEngine upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Docusign from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.18.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

