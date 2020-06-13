Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 85,180 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of General Dynamics worth $34,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $430,864,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 22.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,966,000 after buying an additional 872,906 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $70,121,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $70,121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $64,138,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.21.

GD opened at $149.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.