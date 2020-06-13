Deutsche Bank AG Sells 9,412,712 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,187,042 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,412,712 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.73% of Kinross Gold worth $36,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KGC opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

