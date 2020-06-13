Deutsche Bank AG Sells 931,795 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,013,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 931,795 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.34% of Nucor worth $36,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 125.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $54,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE opened at $41.20 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.