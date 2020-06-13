Deutsche Bank AG Sells 880,642 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880,642 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of Hilton Hotels worth $33,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $290,742,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $272,231,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 328,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,990,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,818,000 after buying an additional 1,989,703 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,258,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,064,000 after buying an additional 793,632 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 359.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 637,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after buying an additional 498,901 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hilton Hotels from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.41. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.