Deutsche Bank AG Sells 27,569 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,569 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $37,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $101.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.74. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Argus dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.