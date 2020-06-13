Deutsche Bank AG Sells 264,071 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,127,937 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 264,071 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of Ford Motor worth $34,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. bought 194,950 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

NYSE:F opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.31. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

