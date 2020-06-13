Deutsche Bank AG Sells 22,137 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,137 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.19% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $35,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,102,000 after purchasing an additional 125,121 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 412,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 517.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.82.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $166.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.36. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $112.22 and a 52 week high of $180.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.08 and its 200 day moving average is $160.86.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.