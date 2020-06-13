Deutsche Bank AG Sells 172,788 Shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,547,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 172,788 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 6.51% of LendingClub worth $35,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,417,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after purchasing an additional 564,678 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,417,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after purchasing an additional 564,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,935,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Shares of LC stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. LendingClub Corp has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.16.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingClub Corp will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.