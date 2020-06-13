Deutsche Bank AG Sells 157,762 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 364,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 157,762 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.18% of Zimmer Biomet worth $36,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBH. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.72.

NYSE ZBH opened at $125.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.78. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

