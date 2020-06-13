Deutsche Bank AG Sells 132,750 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,220,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,750 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $41,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRB Corp raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 8.5% in the first quarter. SRB Corp now owns 10,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,906,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,512,000 after purchasing an additional 40,839 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 61.4% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 451,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 171,700 shares during the period. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp increased its position in AFLAC by 3.4% during the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 85,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.51.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $36.64 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

