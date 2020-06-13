Deutsche Bank AG Sells 12,049 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,062 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 12,049 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.55% of F5 Networks worth $35,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 13.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,861 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,394 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $444,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 5.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 80.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,369 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total value of $245,131.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,305.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $666,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,467,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,041,584. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $140.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.39. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

