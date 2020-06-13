Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 652,973 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of State Street worth $34,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,067,000 after purchasing an additional 484,788 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,960,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,753,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,718,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 625,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

NYSE STT opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.