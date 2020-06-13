Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229,861 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.56% of IPG Photonics worth $32,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 123.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,073.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPGP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.80.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $156.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.53. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 1.73. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $170.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 9.59.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.69, for a total transaction of $2,182,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,939,993.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $7,826,126 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.