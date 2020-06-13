Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 220,088 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.26% of Seagate Technology worth $32,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,551,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $634,623,000 after purchasing an additional 102,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $400,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,526 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,567,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $331,264,000 after purchasing an additional 119,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,990,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,930,000 after purchasing an additional 288,008 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $568,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,996 shares of company stock worth $5,399,844 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

