Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 626,507 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 114.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 626,507 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $40,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 14.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMTD stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 33.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

