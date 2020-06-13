Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 4,692,045 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 136.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,133,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,692,045 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.19% of Sirius XM worth $40,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 151,294 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIRI stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.