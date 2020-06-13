Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 2,651,537 Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,686,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651,537 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $36,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 19.7% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 47,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 254.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 189.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 161,597 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 105,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 14.0% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 332,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 40,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0931 per share. This is a positive change from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.