Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 316,835 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.24% of Equifax worth $35,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

EFX stock opened at $167.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $180.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

In other news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.