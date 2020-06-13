Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,199 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.55% of Guardant Health worth $36,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

NASDAQ:GH opened at $77.09 on Friday. Guardant Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.70.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GH. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wiley sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,171 shares in the company, valued at $8,982,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,750,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $644,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,591,608 shares of company stock valued at $795,760,785. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.