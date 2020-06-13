Deutsche Bank AG Has $41.66 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 454,233 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.49% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $41,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,631,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,627,000 after purchasing an additional 109,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,106,000 after purchasing an additional 136,141 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,517,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,474,000 after purchasing an additional 181,802 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,401,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,198,000 after purchasing an additional 18,707 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNW opened at $75.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average of $84.99. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.55.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

