Deutsche Bank AG Has $38.08 Million Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 153.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,121,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,492,623 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.60% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $38,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12,246.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOLD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.45. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 938,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,449,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,755 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $123,498.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,037. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

