Deutsche Bank AG Has $34 Million Stock Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 954,082 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.28% of International Paper worth $33,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of International Paper by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 187,551 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,880,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,785,000 after acquiring an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IP opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

