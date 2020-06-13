Deutsche Bank AG Has $34.70 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,869 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.19% of AmerisourceBergen worth $34,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,079,000 after acquiring an additional 267,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18,123.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 19,386 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $1,936,661.40. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $1,686,948.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,731,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,352. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $102.99.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

