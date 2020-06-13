Deutsche Bank AG Has $34.19 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,245 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.68% of Ingredion worth $34,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.97. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

In other Ingredion news, Director Stephan B. Tanda bought 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.04 per share, with a total value of $79,824.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,850.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

