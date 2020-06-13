Deutsche Bank AG Has $33.70 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,269 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.22% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $33,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $131.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $173.67. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.14.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

