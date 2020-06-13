Deutsche Bank AG Has $33.41 Million Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,785,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $33,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,858,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,865,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLOK stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.91. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $228,577,089.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $838,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,423.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLOK. Citigroup increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

