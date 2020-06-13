Deutsche Bank AG Has $32.87 Million Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 607,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 98,950 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in VF were worth $32,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of VF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.07.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Benno O. Dorer bought 1,592 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.85. VF Corp has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.21.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

