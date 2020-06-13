Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,743 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.24% of FOX worth $34,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $842,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FOX by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 183,832 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.65.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $28.29 on Friday. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

