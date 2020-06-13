Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,844 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.45% of ONEOK worth $40,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Bank of America cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.21. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $461,100.00. Also, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 32,980 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $506,902.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 106,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,061. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

