Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 2,020.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715,048 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.74% of Hyatt Hotels worth $35,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 46,372 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 473.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 58,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $116,064.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on H. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

NYSE:H opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.41. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.33 million. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 3.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.