Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,070 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $33,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $321.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $359.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $252.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

CP stock opened at $252.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $275.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

