Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 141,276 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.63% of Hill-Rom worth $41,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In related news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $95.73 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $117.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

HRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.