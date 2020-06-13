Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 773,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,914 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $34,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,034,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,998 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,519,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,063 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,263,000 after acquiring an additional 615,094 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,324,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,141,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

BAM opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

