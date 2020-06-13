Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $33,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,380.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $270.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.65. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.81 and a 1-year high of $299.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.73%. ANSYS’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $1,114,949.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,598.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

