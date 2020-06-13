Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,000 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.36% of Hologic worth $32,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 587,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $543,747.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,345 shares of company stock valued at $12,185,194 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Hologic from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

HOLX opened at $50.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $55.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

