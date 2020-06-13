Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,122 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.88% of LPL Financial worth $37,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in LPL Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in LPL Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average of $77.21. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.55.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $1,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,896,026.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $466,056.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

