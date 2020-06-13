Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,148,391 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,795 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.41% of Huntington Bancshares worth $34,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,685,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,665,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,835,000 after buying an additional 754,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,892,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,358,000 after buying an additional 8,020,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,193,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,787,000 after buying an additional 605,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $206,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

