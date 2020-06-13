Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 7,900 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.24% of Cooper Companies worth $35,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,643,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COO shares. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.75.

Shares of COO stock opened at $288.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.48. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

