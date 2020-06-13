Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 46,567 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,567 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.35% of Zebra Technologies worth $34,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,494,000 after purchasing an additional 928,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,687,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,678,000 after buying an additional 378,107 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 15,209.4% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 353,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 351,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,570,000 after buying an additional 289,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $258.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $278.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total transaction of $1,332,976.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,025.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,472.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.