David Brent Shafer Sells 12,000 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CEO David Brent Shafer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $869,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Brent Shafer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, David Brent Shafer sold 34,912 shares of Cerner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $2,490,971.20.

On Monday, May 11th, David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of Cerner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $978,602.64.

On Thursday, April 30th, David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of Cerner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $830,275.11.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 1,440.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen upgraded Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

