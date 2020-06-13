Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith Sells 15,045 Shares

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith sold 15,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $321,662.10.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 592.61%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYTK. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

