Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 468,638 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $34,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 5,528.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,694,000 after acquiring an additional 907,364 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,280,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,779,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,242,000 after purchasing an additional 646,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,096,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,616,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cyberark Software from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Cyberark Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.95.

CYBR opened at $98.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average is $110.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.25. Cyberark Software Ltd has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

