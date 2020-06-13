Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Michael J. Carpenter Sells 30,735 Shares

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,735 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $2,862,043.20.

Michael J. Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $9,446,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 75,646 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $6,094,041.76.

On Friday, May 15th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 9,700 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $776,291.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 14,654 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,174,225.02.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $2,166,900.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 22,600 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $1,603,244.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00.

CRWD stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.95. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

