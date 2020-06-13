Credit Suisse Group Increases Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target to GBX 910

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 750 ($9.55) to GBX 910 ($11.58) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.09) price target (up from GBX 870 ($11.07)) on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 630 ($8.02) to GBX 705 ($8.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lancashire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 756.10 ($9.62).

LON LRE opened at GBX 784 ($9.98) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 651.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 698.60. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 481 ($6.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 827 ($10.53).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

